When a user joins Facebook, they will now automatically be placed in more private settings if they are under 16, or 18 in some countries.

Facebook will start urging teenagers who already use the app to select more private options for who may view their friend lists, the posts they’re tagged in, and the people and lists they follow.

[Via]

