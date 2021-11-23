Home News Meta delays end to end encrypted messages on Facebook, Instagram to 2023
- Meta-owned Facebook Messenger and Instagram are delaying plans to encrypt users’ messages until 2023.
- Facebook had first started rolling out encryption to its Messenger service back in 2016, but it only works when users use the Secret Conversation feature on the service.
- Meta is also planning to unify the infrastructure behind the three messaging platforms – Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram Direct.
