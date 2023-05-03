- Meta has introduced personalisation controls for Facebook Reels.
- These controls will allow users to customise what they want to see more or less of.
- This will ensure that the videos they see are more relevant to them.
Meta enables users to customise Reels content feed to show more relevant content
