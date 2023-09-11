Menu
Startup Course
now!
[8AM] letter
AI News
Free Book Summaries
Hiring
Submit Your Product
Upcoming Products
Submit your story (press release)
Contact
Subscribe
Home
/
Meta Initiates Development of Enhanced AI System Amid Tightened Tech Competition
Meta Initiates Development of Enhanced AI System Amid Tightened Tech Competition
September 11, 2023
Meta to start training an advanced AI system.
The AI system, a ‘large language model’, to be trained in early 2024.
Development marks a response to escalating technology race.
0
0
0
Share
0
Tweet
0
Share
0
Via
Join 2 million subscribers
The daily newsletter for busy professionals
Name
Email
HP
subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter
A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.
Delivered 8 AM. Daily.
More news »
Reserve Bank of India Prepares to Initiate Wholesale Digital Rupee in Call Market
Freelance AI Expert Jobs Skyrocket on Platforms Like LinkedIn, Fiverr
AI-powered Brain Implant Restores Speech in Paralyzed Woman