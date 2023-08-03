Meta introduces AudioCraft, a platform for AI-generated audio

- Meta has unveiled ‘AudioCraft’, an open-source framework to generate high-quality audio and music from short text descriptions.
- The platform includes three generative AI models: MusicGen, dedicated to training music; AudioGen, focused on creating environmental sounds and sound effects; and EnCodec, optimizing the formation of music.
- While the platform could potentially inspire musicians, it also raises legal concerns about intellectual property and deep-fake misuse, though Meta has few restrictions on its use.