Meta introduces AudioCraft, a platform for AI-generated audio

  • Meta has unveiled ‘AudioCraft’, an open-source framework to generate high-quality audio and music from short text descriptions.
  • The platform includes three generative AI models: MusicGen, dedicated to training music; AudioGen, focused on creating environmental sounds and sound effects; and EnCodec, optimizing the formation of music.
  • While the platform could potentially inspire musicians, it also raises legal concerns about intellectual property and deep-fake misuse, though Meta has few restrictions on its use.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0

Via

Sign Up for nextbigwhat newsletter

Delivered everyday 8 AM. Most comprehensive coverage of the tech ecosystem.

Download Pluggd.in, the short news app for busy professionals