Meta Platforms is nowhere among the world’s largest media companies.

In India, however, it tops the list, thanks to the large user base of its three brands Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. Meta recorded revenue of Rs16,189 crore, followed by Sony group (Rs. 15,056 cr), Disney+Star (Rs. 15,056 crore), Google (Rs13,886 cr), Times Group (Rs8,000 cr).