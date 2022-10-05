Meta is rescinding intern offers, which offers were for 2023 start dates.
This is a first in the history of the company as far as I’m aware.
Not terribly surprising given Meta did not extend new grad offers to most 2022 interns. Internships are a recruitment tool at Big Tech.
THIS is the first in the history of the company in tech.
Interns got the notification that they won’t start. Note that 2023 US intern interviews have not yet started and no such intern offers are out as such.
I’m gathering more details, talking with sources.
Meta’s intern hiring bar is high and all interns left hanging would more than likely be fantastic hires pretty much anywhere.
