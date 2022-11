The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said that Meta killed competition when it decided to purchase Within Unlimited Inc. rather than continue with plans to develop its own virtual reality fitness programme.

According to the FTC, the acquisition would prevent the IT giant from entering the market using in-house technology, depriving customers of the advantages of having more competitors.

[Via]

