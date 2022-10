You can pre-order Meta Quest Pro from the Meta Store starting today in any country where Meta Quest products are supported.

Meta Quest Pro is the first-ever device powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ platform, which is optimized for VR to run at 50% more power than Meta Quest 2 with better thermal dissipation, resulting in significantly better performance.

