Meta open sources early-stage AI translation tool that works across 200 languages

The researchers ran these sentences through their model, and compared the machine’s translation with the human reference sentences using a benchmark common in machine translation known as BLEU. BLEU allows researchers to assign numerical scores measuring the overlap between pairs of sentences, and Meta says its model produces an improvement of 44 percent in BLEU scores across supported languages.

The power imbalances of corporate AI Working on AI translation is often presented as an unambiguous good, but creating this software comes with particular difficulties for speakers of low-resource languages.