- Meta has permanently reduced the price of its older Quest 2 headset by $50, with the 128GB version now at $249 and the 256GB version at $299.
- Quest 2 accessories, including the Elite Strap with battery, are also being offered at lower prices.
- The price drop may encourage consumers to try VR with the more affordable Quest 2 instead of the $500 Quest 3.
Who is the marketing genius behind Steven Bartlett?
Who is the marketing genius behind Steven Bartlett?Grace Andrews, the Marketing Director for The Diary Of A CEO and Steven...Read more