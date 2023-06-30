Meta Plans to Transform Facebook into Alternate EU App Store Following Digital Markets Act

- After the European Union passed the Digital Markets Act, Meta intends to make Facebook a substitute for the App Store, aiming to help developers distribute apps directly through its platform.
- Meta believes that this will attract more downloads and positively impact both the developers and the platform, especially since initial plans do not involve taking a cut from app sales.
- The act will be enforced by spring 2024, allowing developers to distribute apps beyond mainstream app stores like Apple’s App Store and Google Play.