Meta Plans to Transform Facebook into Alternate EU App Store Following Digital Markets Act

  • After the European Union passed the Digital Markets Act, Meta intends to make Facebook a substitute for the App Store, aiming to help developers distribute apps directly through its platform.
  • Meta believes that this will attract more downloads and positively impact both the developers and the platform, especially since initial plans do not involve taking a cut from app sales.
  • The act will be enforced by spring 2024, allowing developers to distribute apps beyond mainstream app stores like Apple’s App Store and Google Play.
