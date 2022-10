Shares of Meta closed down 24.6% to $97.94 Thursday, wiping out nearly $85 billion of the company’s market value and returning to levels not seen since 2016. The stock is now down more than 70% in 2022.

Meta’s revenue dropped 4% in the recently ended quarter, its second consecutive quarter of declining revenue, as the social-media giant battles growing competition from rival TikTok and fallout from Apple.