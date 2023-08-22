Subscribe

Meta to Align Facebook and Instagram with EU Digital Services Act

  • Meta will soon align Facebook and Instagram with the EU’s Digital Services Act, including offering chronological Stories and Reels and search results not personalized for users.
  • Over 1,000 Meta employees are working to increase transparency and provide users more options to customize their experiences; an independent compliance function is also to be created.
  • Meta will also expand its Ad library to archive all ads for a year targeting EU users, and rolling out two new tools for researchers.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Via
Join 2 million subscribers

subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.





More news »