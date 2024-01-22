Meta to comply with EU’s Digital Markets Act by offering users more control over data

- Meta is preparing to comply with the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) by offering users more control over their data, including the ability to block Meta from combining data on their use of Facebook and Instagram.
- The DMA, which comes into force in March 2024, restricts how ‘gatekeepers’ like Meta can process user data for advertising and combine user data between their core platform services.
- Meta’s compliance measures include changes to Facebook Messenger and Marketplace, and the company has already launched an ad-free subscription for EU users who don’t want their information used for tracking ads.