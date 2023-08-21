Menu
Startup Course
now!
[8AM] letter
AI News
Free Book Summaries
Hiring
Submit Your Product
Upcoming Products
Submit your story (press release)
Contact
Subscribe
Meta to release web version of Threads by next week
Current access to Threads posts on the web is limited.
The app is predominantly designed for mobiles.
Meta’s introduction of a web version is the latest development in competition against Elon Musk’s X.
0
0
0
Share
0
Tweet
0
Share
0
Via
August 21, 2023
Join 2 million subscribers
subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter
A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.
Delivered 8 AM. Daily.
The daily newsletter for busy professionals
Name
Email
HP
More news »
Meta to release web version of Threads by next week
Google to delete inactive accounts starting December 1, 2023
Top industry groups request US govt to persuade India to rethink PC import limitations