Meta unveils AI features to help advertisers

- Meta has announced an AI Sandbox for advertisers.
- Advertisers can use the sandbox to create alternative copies, generate backgrounds with text prompts, and crop images for Facebook or Instagram ads.
- The first feature allows brands to generate multiple variations of the same ad while maintaining the core message.
- The background feature will allow advertisers to create a background for the ad using text prompts.
- The image cropping feature will enable advertisers to crop images for Facebook or Instagram ads.