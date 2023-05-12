Meta unveils AI features to help advertisers

Image Credit: Techcrunch
  • Meta has announced an AI Sandbox for advertisers.
  • Advertisers can use the sandbox to create alternative copies, generate backgrounds with text prompts, and crop images for Facebook or Instagram ads.
  • The first feature allows brands to generate multiple variations of the same ad while maintaining the core message.
  • The background feature will allow advertisers to create a background for the ad using text prompts.
  • The image cropping feature will enable advertisers to crop images for Facebook or Instagram ads.
