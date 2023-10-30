Subscribe

Meta urged to revise policies on extreme diet content, says Oversight Board

  • Meta’s Oversight Board has called for the company to stop incentivizing creators who post content about dangerous diets through its Partner Monetization Program.
  • The Board upheld Meta’s decision to keep two controversial videos promoting extreme diets, but expressed concern about the potential harm such content could pose, especially to adolescents.
  • The Board recommended that Meta adjust its policies to prevent financial incentives for posting extreme dieting content, with some members suggesting such content should be restricted to users over 18.
0