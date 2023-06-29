Meta’s New Initiative Offers Indian Developers $250K Grant to Build Mixed Reality Apps

- Meta has launched a program in India to support local XR (Extended Reality) developers, offering a $250K grant to build immersive MR (Mixed Reality) experiences through Meta’s Presence Platform.
- The initiative, aiming to empower the local XR ecosystem, will provide mentoring from Meta’s Reality Labs and expose the Indian developers to Meta’s developer community, with potential access to venture capital funds.
- Submissions are now open for entities of all sizes and the program will not only provide financial support but also resources, guidance and much-needed visibility to the selected startups.