Home News Meta’s new tool will help women to anonymously report non-consensual sexual images
- Meta’s new tool will let women anonymously flag non-consensual sexual images.
- Meta, erstwhile Facebook, has onboarded itself on a women’s safety initiative that seeks to flag and automatically remove non-consensual intimate images of women from the platform.
- The tool allows women to create a case based on images that they feel violate their privacy and were published without their consent.
[Via
]
Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter
Daily.