    Meta’s new tool will help women to anonymously report non-consensual sexual images

    • Meta’s new tool will let women anonymously flag non-consensual sexual images.
    • Meta, erstwhile Facebook, has onboarded itself on a women’s safety initiative that seeks to flag and automatically remove non-consensual intimate images of women from the platform.
    • The tool allows women to create a case based on images that they feel violate their privacy and were published without their consent.
