Meta’s Oversight Board pushes to ban Cambodia’s PM from Facebook and Instagram

- Meta’s Oversight Board asks for a six-month suspension of Hun Sen’s social media accounts for inciting violence, marking the first time a head of state is asked to be banned.
- Despite Hun Sen’s video violating community standards, Meta experts recommended leaving it due to its newsworthiness, a decision the Board challenges, suggesting an end to the newsworthiness allowance policy in cases of violence incitement.
- The review could set precedents for future moderation actions against authoritarian leaders; meanwhile, Hun Sen announces plans to use Telegram as an alternative platform.