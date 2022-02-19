Meta’s social VR platform Horizon Worlds hits 300,000 users

- Meta’s highest-profile bet right now is a social VR platform for the Quest headset called Horizon Worlds.
- Meta spokesperson Joe Osborne confirmed the stat and said it included users of Horizon Worlds and Horizon Venues, a separate app for attending live events in VR that uses the same avatars and basic mechanics.
- Bringing Horizon to mobile would position it as even more of a competitor to Rec Room, a well-funded, social gaming app with 37 million monthly users across gaming consoles, mobile phones, and VR. Even though Horizon Worlds doesn’t make money for Meta yet, the pressure is on for it to be successful, especially given how the company’s stock has tanked as investors question its expensive metaverse push.
[Via]