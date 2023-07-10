Meta’s Threads Reaches 100 Million Users, Outpacing Twitter Traffic

  • Twitter’s user traffic has slowed while Meta’s Threads achieves over 100 million sign-ups within a week of its launch.
  • Threads’ rapid growth is likely promoted by its connection with existing Instagram users, reaching the milestone faster than OpenAI’s chatbot, ChatGPT.
  • Despite its yet to launch in Europe, Threads potentially poses a significant threat to Twitter, with aspects of a trade secrets ‘misappropriation’ dispute already surfacing between Twitter owner Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0

Via

Sign Up for nextbigwhat newsletter

Delivered everyday 8 AM. Most comprehensive coverage of the tech ecosystem.

Download Pluggd.in, the short news app for busy professionals