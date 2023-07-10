Meta’s Threads Reaches 100 Million Users, Outpacing Twitter Traffic

- Twitter’s user traffic has slowed while Meta’s Threads achieves over 100 million sign-ups within a week of its launch.
- Threads’ rapid growth is likely promoted by its connection with existing Instagram users, reaching the milestone faster than OpenAI’s chatbot, ChatGPT.
- Despite its yet to launch in Europe, Threads potentially poses a significant threat to Twitter, with aspects of a trade secrets ‘misappropriation’ dispute already surfacing between Twitter owner Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.