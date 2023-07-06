Meta’s Threads Surges with 10 Million Users in Seven hours

  • Threads, Meta’s rival to Twitter, gained 10 million users within the first seven hours of its release, demonstrating Meta’s rapid scaling ability.
  • The app, led by Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri, is built on the Instagram platform and faces early user complaints regarding lack of chronological feeds, post editing, and hashtags.
  • Despite being strongly linked to Instagram, only users verified on the platform receive the blue badge on Threads, raising discussion on verification systems as the app evolves.
