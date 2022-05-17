Metaverse Could Contribute 2.8% to Global GDP in Its First Decade

- The contribution to GDP in 2031 from the metaverse could be $3 trillion.
- PRNewswire/ – Economic experts at Analysis Group, one of the largest international economics consulting firms, released a report suggesting that if metaverse adoption and impact evolves similarly to mobile technology, it could contribute 2.8% to global gross domestic product in the 10th year after adoption begins.
- The analysis centers on measuring the potential economic impact of the metaverse if it were to evolve like prior successful technologies in terms of the rate of adoption by users and the impact on GDP. The researchers selected mobile technology as an appropriate analog because of similarities to the metaverse in the way it combined existing and nascent innovations to fundamentally alter global technological and economic landscapes.
