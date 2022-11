The global metaverse market is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 47.2% from USD 61.8 billion in 2022 to USD 426.9 billion by 2027.

Due to the presence of numerous AR device and solution companies, including PTC, Magic Leap, Microsoft, and Google, the Metaverse market in North America is competitive.

[Via]

» Download CHAI APP: The News App for Tech Professionals 👇 (Android, iOS)