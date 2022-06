The Khronos Group aims to solve this with a new open standards discussion forum called The Metaverse Standards Forum, which launches today. The group includes representation from most of the big players in the 3D internet, including Nvidia, Meta, Epic Games, Unity, Microsoft, and the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C).

Despite not being a standards body, the MSF does want to help solve the interoperability conundrum for the metaverse industry.