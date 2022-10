The Rabbit Hole, a web3 game by AMGI Studios, features characters that are “posed to defend Web3 from the corporate overlord, Metazuckbot.”

Metazuckbot runs the in-game ZuckCorp, where the thuggish but cute bunny protagonists from the My Pet Hooligan NFT collection were previously imprisoned and forced to mine Karrot. Now free, they roam the city alongside the villain’s former slaves, ZuckBot.