Microchip Technology Announces $300M Strategic Expansion in India

- Microchip Technology is set to invest $300 million in expanding operations in India, acknowledging the country’s growing importance in the global semiconductor industry.
- The multi-year initiative will include improvements to facilities, acceleration of hiring, serving support requirements, and launching regional CSR programs.
- The growing semiconductor market in India is expected to reach $64 billion by 2026, a near triple jump from its 2019 size, warranting increased global interest and investments.