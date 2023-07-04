Microchip Technology Announces $300M Strategic Expansion in India

  • Microchip Technology is set to invest $300 million in expanding operations in India, acknowledging the country’s growing importance in the global semiconductor industry.
  • The multi-year initiative will include improvements to facilities, acceleration of hiring, serving support requirements, and launching regional CSR programs.
  • The growing semiconductor market in India is expected to reach $64 billion by 2026, a near triple jump from its 2019 size, warranting increased global interest and investments.
