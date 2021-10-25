    Microsoft acquires Clear Software to improve connectivity with SAP, Oracle

    • Tech giant Microsoft has acquired Clear Software, a provider of integration and business-process products with an emphasis on SAP and Oracle connectivity.
    • Microsoft officials said they believe Clear Software’s Application Programming Interface access and back-end systems knowledge will strengthen the integration between the Power platform and outside systems of record.
    • Clear Software’s products offer more than 100 pre-built abstractions for SAP and Oracle and can be customised for each organisation’s needs.
    Daily.