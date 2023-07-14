Microsoft-Activision merger investigation extended by UK regulator

  • The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has extended its probe into Microsoft’s $68.7 billion Activision Blizzard acquisition by six weeks due to the complexity of the case.
  • The CMA, which has raised concerns about a substantial lessening of competition in cloud gaming services if the acquisition is completed, will provide a decision by August 29.
  • Meanwhile, Microsoft explores ways to alter the transaction to address the CMA’s concerns and the FTC in the US appeals after a preliminary injunction regarding the merger is denied.
Via

