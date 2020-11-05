Microsoft and Eros Now deliver Internet to remote parts in India

Microsoft announced that in partnership with Eros Now, it has now successfully delivered internet to customers in the low-internet regions in India.

This month-long pilot project took help from Microsoft Azure, Eros Now and Novopay to ensure successful content delivery for browsing and downloading to users in remote parts of India.

Ravi Krishnaswamy, the Corporate Vice President Azure Global Industry, Microsoft also said “By helping customers in low bandwidth locations across India access the content of their choice, we can expand retail distribution opportunities, help media partners connect with more customers, and help customers connect with stories and content they love,”