Microsoft and UK’s CMA halt legal proceedings to discuss Activision deal

- After a US judge denied the FTC’s injunction against Microsoft’s $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the tech company and the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) paused their legal dispute.
- Microsoft and Activision have proposed to the CMA to modify the transaction in order to address monopolistic concerns.
- The CMA has agreed to consider any proposal from Microsoft to restructure the deal, marking a potential step forward for the acquisition; the negotiation still awaits approval from the Competition Appeal Tribunal.