Microsoft begins testing Android apps on Windows 11
- Microsoft earlier this month released the much-awaited Windows 11 OS to all the eligible devices and one of the key aspects of the new PC software is support for Android mobile apps.
- The Subsystem includes the Linux kernel and the Android OS based on the Android Open Source Project version 11.
- For Android apps to work on PCs, the latter should meet system requirements detailed by Microsoft.
