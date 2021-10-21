    Microsoft begins testing Android apps on Windows 11

    • Microsoft earlier this month released the much-awaited Windows 11 OS to all the eligible devices and one of the key aspects of the new PC software is support for Android mobile apps.
    • The Subsystem includes the Linux kernel and the Android OS based on the Android Open Source Project version 11.
    • For Android apps to work on PCs, the latter should meet system requirements detailed by Microsoft.
    [Via]
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Total
    0
    Shares

    Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

    Daily.