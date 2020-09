Bethesda’s major gaming franchises include Dishonored, Doom, The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Wolfenstein, and Quake.

“We will be adding Bethesda’s iconic franchises to Xbox Game Pass for console and PC,” Xbox chief Phil Spencer said in a post. Microsoft also noted that the intent was to bring Bethesda’s future games to the subscription service on the same day as they launch on Xbox and PC.