Microsoft CEO calls Trump Tiktok deal ‘strangest thing’ he’s ever worked on

Microsoft’s failed attempt to take over TikTok’s U.S. operation last year was “The strangest thing I’ve ever sort of worked on,” CEO Satya Nadella said on Monday.

“First of all, you’ve got to remember, TikTok came to us, we didn’t go to TikTok,” Nadella said at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California.

Nadella declined to say if he still wanted to buy the app, indicating that he’s “Happy with what I have.” But he admitted that the deal appealed to Microsoft because of TikTok’s technical design.