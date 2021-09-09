HomeNewsMicrosoft confirms investment in India’s Oyo in a multi-year strategic deal to co-develop travel and hospitality products
Microsoft confirms investment in India’s Oyo in a multi-year strategic deal to co-develop travel and hospitality products
TechCrunch had reported that Microsoft was in talks to invest in Oyo and was exploring ways to provide its technologies to the Indian startup, which is one of the most valuable in the South Asian market.
In a press statement, Microsoft confirmed that it has also made a strategic equity investment in Oyo, but didn’t disclose the amount.
As for Microsoft, Oyo is the latest of several strategic investments it has made in the country.