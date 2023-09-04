Menu
Startup Course
now!
[8AM] letter
AI News
Free Book Summaries
Hiring
Submit Your Product
Upcoming Products
Submit your story (press release)
Contact
Subscribe
Microsoft Confirms Withdrawal of WordPad from Future Windows Releases
Microsoft announces removal of WordPad from future Windows versions.
WordPad, a basic word processor, has been an integral part of Windows for nearly three decades.
Microsoft will promote its paid, feature-rich alternative, Microsoft Word, instead.
0
0
0
Share
0
Tweet
0
Share
0
Via
September 4, 2023
Join 2 million subscribers
subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter
A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.
Delivered 8 AM. Daily.
The daily newsletter for busy professionals
Name
Email
HP
More news »
YouTube Expresses Worry Over Short-Form Videos Impacting Long-Form Content
Honda India to Introduce Five SUVs by 2030, Launches Mid-Sized SUV ‘Elevate’
Indian Banks Introduce UPI Interoperability to Digital Rupee App