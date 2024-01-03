Subscribe

Microsoft Edge rebrands as ‘AI Browser’ on iOS and Android

  • Microsoft has renamed its Edge browser on iOS and Android to ‘Microsoft Edge: AI Browser’, reflecting the company’s push to integrate AI into all its services.
  • The Edge browser includes AI features such as Copilot, which enhances browsing experience by enabling refined searches, comprehensive summaries, and image creation.
  • The rebranding aligns with Microsoft’s broader strategy of AI integration, as seen in the renaming of Bing Chat to Copilot with Bing Chat and the promise of more AI features in Windows 12.

