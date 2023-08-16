Subscribe

Microsoft Endorses Surface as Ideal Device for Windows 11

  • Microsoft advocates Surface devices as best suited for Windows 11, citing advanced security features and the provision of modern workplace experiences.
  • Surface devices adapt to Windows 11 based on user behavior, enhance productivity with high-quality display and sound, optimize power, and balance performance with battery life.
  • Deployment and management of Surface devices are 25% faster, and repairability has been improved with the availability of replacement parts for out-of-warranty products.
