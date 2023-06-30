Microsoft introduces AI-powered shopping features on Bing and Edge

  • Microsoft unveiled new AI tools, including buying guides and review summaries, aimed at improving online shopping experiences on Bing and Edge.
  • The buying guides use Bing’s GPT-powered AI to aggregate and compare product specs, allowing users to make informed decisions while potentially earning Microsoft an affiliate fee.
  • Additional features include ‘Price Match’, aiding users to secure a matched price from retailers even after price drops, though Microsoft hasn’t yet revealed its partner retailers.
