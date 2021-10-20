Home News Microsoft launches programme to help Indian startups deploy AI at scale
- Access to the right AI resources, partnerships, and guidance to deploy AI at scale, Microsoft has launched a new startup programme called AIInnovate.
- Their programmes for agritech startups and healthtech startups are helping startups from respective industries to build solutions and scale them.
- According to Maheshwari, AI Innovate programme aims to empower startups to achieve meaningful innovation at scale.
