Microsoft, LinkedIn Launch Free Generative AI Courses Amid Growing Global Demand

  • Launched under Microsoft’s Skills for Jobs program, the AI Skill Initiative will provide free introductory courses on generative AI in partnership with LinkedIn.
  • Participants who complete these courses will attain a Career Essentials certificate, promoting responsible AI practices and enhancing their career opportunities.
  • Despite India’s position as a global leader in AI talent, a significant supply-demand gap exists, which this initiative aims to address by equipping more individuals with necessary AI skills.
