Microsoft Presents Updated Activision Acquisition Proposal to U.K. Competition Authority

  • Microsoft proposes updated $75 billion Activision deal to U.K. watchdog.
  • This comes after the agency’s initial rejection of the transaction.
  • The move aims for securing approval of the major gaming industry takeover.
