Microsoft Reaffirms Commitment to Keep Activision Games on PlayStation Amid Regulatory Concerns

- Satya Nadella, Microsoft’s CEO, has reassured that Activision Blizzard’s top games, including Call of Duty, will remain on rival Sony’s PlayStation, despite concerns about the proposed $69 billion merger of the two companies.
- Both Microsoft and Activision leaders have tried to ease antitrust apprehensions, arguing against content exclusivity on consoles and stating that this would be harmful to their strategic interests and user base.
- The merger, already approved in many jurisdictions, is facing scrutiny from the FTC in the U.S. and Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority, sparking debate on its impact on competition and cloud gaming market.