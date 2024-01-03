Subscribe

Microsoft set to make significant strides in mobile industry

  • Microsoft, under CEO Satya Nadella, has made strategic acquisitions and investments, including Activision Blizzard and OpenAI, bolstering its smartphone and Xbox divisions.
  • The company is considering launching its own gaming app store, challenging the dominance of Apple and Google, and potentially benefiting from increased regulatory scrutiny of these tech giants.
  • Microsoft’s market power and strategic moves position it for success in the mobile industry, defying past skepticism and establishing itself as a major player.

