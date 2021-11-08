Microsoft Teams takes on the metaverse race with 3D avatars and immersive meetings

HomeNewsMicrosoft Teams takes on the metaverse race with 3D avatars and immersive meetings
Microsoft Teams will get new 3D avatars in a push toward a metaverse environment, and you won’t need to put a VR headset on to use them.
Microsoft envisions virtual spaces inside Teams where people can network and socialize with games or even use Microsoft apps to collaborate on projects.
Meta has billions of daily users across Facebook and Instagram to leverage for its metaverse ambitions, and Microsoft has the millions of daily Teams users and integration into Office to try to make the metaverse a reality for businesses.