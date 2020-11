In an apparent bid to compete with Zoom and other web-communication platforms, Microsoft has announced an all-day video calling option that will let Microsoft Teams users make personal video calls for free.

According to Mashable, this new feature supports up to 300 participants and users can now make personal calls from their desktops and web apps.

Microsoft does not intend to impose any time limit on these calls too, thus giving them an advantage over other web-communication platforms.