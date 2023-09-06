No Result
View All Result
- The feature, which allows players to report abusive voice chats during multiplayer games, will debut this week in Xbox’s September update.
- It will capture a 60-second clip, available for report completion within 24 hours, and will be initially limited to select English-speaking markets.
- The update will also enable quick Xbox gameplay streaming to Discord and let users adjust the console’s variable refresh rate.
Via
No Result
View All Result
Only the imp updates.
Dismiss
Allow Notifications