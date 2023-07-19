Microsoft unveils vector search and artificial intelligence services at Inspire conference

- Azure to get new AI features, such as Vector Search which uses machine learning for faster data search, and Document Generative AI, which processes text files for tasks like report summarization.
- Microsoft’s partnership with OpenAI enables Document Generative AI to build apps like ChatGPT that can read documents and use them as the basis for responses.
- Microsoft also announces greater availability of Custom Neural Voice, an AI service that reproduces human voices, but with safeguards to prevent misuse of the technology.